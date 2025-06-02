Substance Use: Meth on the Rise
As Maine makes inroads in curbing the opioid epidemic, it confronts another alarming trend: a rise in methamphetamine use. We’ll examine the reasons behind this shift, as well as the latest on Maine’s multi-faceted effort to reduce substance use – what’s been working and what needs to happen now.
Panelists:
Leslie Clark, executive director, Portland Recovery Community Center
Gordon Smith, director of opioid response, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & The Future
Matt Emkey, recovering addict and alcoholic; peer leader in the recovery community; involved with a mutual aid group for recovery from meth use; firm administrator & HR liaison, Integrated Tax Consultants
VIP Callers
Dr. Kristen Silvia, addiction medicine specialist and family medicine provider, MaineHealth
Stephanie Pelkey, in recovery at McCauley Residence in Portland; studying automotive technology
Amber Saunders, from Caribou; in recovery with Crossroads program for women and children; volunteer at recovery center