Substance Use: Meth on the Rise

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Man wearing a hoodie sitting on the ground leaning back against long railing with his hands clasped around his knees, bright sun behind him
Maine Public

As Maine makes inroads in curbing the opioid epidemic, it confronts another alarming trend: a rise in methamphetamine use. We’ll examine the reasons behind this shift, as well as the latest on Maine’s multi-faceted effort to reduce substance use – what’s been working and what needs to happen now.

Panelists:
Leslie Clark, executive director, Portland Recovery Community Center
Gordon Smith, director of opioid response, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & The Future
Matt Emkey, recovering addict and alcoholic; peer leader in the recovery community; involved with a mutual aid group for recovery from meth use; firm administrator & HR liaison, Integrated Tax Consultants

VIP Callers
Dr. Kristen Silvia, addiction medicine specialist and family medicine provider, MaineHealth
Stephanie Pelkey, in recovery at McCauley Residence in Portland; studying automotive technology
Amber Saunders, from Caribou; in recovery with Crossroads program for women and children; volunteer at recovery center

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
