Substance Use: Meth on the Rise

As Maine makes inroads in curbing the opioid epidemic, it confronts another alarming trend: a rise in methamphetamine use. We’ll examine the reasons behind this shift, as well as the latest on Maine’s multi-faceted effort to reduce substance use – what’s been working and what needs to happen now.

Panelists:

Leslie Clark, executive director, Portland Recovery Community Center

Gordon Smith, director of opioid response, Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation & The Future

Matt Emkey, recovering addict and alcoholic; peer leader in the recovery community; involved with a mutual aid group for recovery from meth use; firm administrator & HR liaison, Integrated Tax Consultants

VIP Callers

Dr. Kristen Silvia, addiction medicine specialist and family medicine provider, MaineHealth

Stephanie Pelkey, in recovery at McCauley Residence in Portland; studying automotive technology

Amber Saunders, from Caribou; in recovery with Crossroads program for women and children; volunteer at recovery center

