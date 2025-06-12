Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Identity & Coming Out

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Book cover of "Shift" and black-and-white portrait photo of Penny Guisinger standing outdoors with arms crossed
Maine Public

Is it possible for a person's identity to change dramatically, yet still stay the same? In her new book, Shift, Penny Guisinger, recounts her life story and her relationships—going from straight to queer, as a wife and mother who was first married to a man, then later a woman. She writes about her journey and self-examination against a backdrop of living in rural Maine and grappling with societal norms.

Panelist:
Penny Guisinger, author, Shift: A Memoir of Identity and Other Illusions; the book has earned a 2025 Maine Literary Award and The John Cole Award. Her earlier book is Postcards From Here.; she is also an editor, musician and photographer.

VIP Callers:
Christopher McGlaughlin, behavior health provider, social worker, educator; owner, Inspired Consulting Group; advocate for LGBTQ+ rights
Susan Searle, was married, had a child, got divorced and eventually married a woman

