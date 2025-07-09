Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Automotive News

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 9, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hand holding an electric vehicle charger and plugging into the car's charging port
Maine Public

We discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, and SUVs. What’s new on the market, and how are tariffs affecting buying and selling in the months ahead? We’ll discuss the latest on how political controversy is affecting Tesla, a newish electric car company called Slate, and the future of EVs.

Panelists:
Micheline Maynard, Boston Globe contributing columnist and the author of The End of Detroit and the Substack Intersection: Everything That Moves
John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith