Automotive News

We discuss the latest news from the world of cars, trucks, and SUVs. What’s new on the market, and how are tariffs affecting buying and selling in the months ahead? We’ll discuss the latest on how political controversy is affecting Tesla, a newish electric car company called Slate, and the future of EVs.

Panelists:

Micheline Maynard, Boston Globe contributing columnist and the author of The End of Detroit and the Substack Intersection: Everything That Moves

John Paul, senior manager of traffic safety and public affairs, AAA Northeast

