Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Reproductive Health Care

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Health provider holding a model of female reproductive anatomy and pointing at it; man and woman across the desk are observing/listening
Maine Public

Reproductive health care involves more than just birth control. It includes cancer screenings, miscarriage care, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, vasectomies, yearly checkups and more. We'll learn about services offered by two of the state's largest reproductive care providers, and how federal funding cuts are impacting them and patients across the state. 

Panelists:
Nicole Clegg, CEO, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
George Hill, president and CEO, Maine Family Planning
 
VIP callers:
Alexis Nolan, director of clinical care, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
Aspen Ruhlin, community engagement manager, Mabel Wadsworth Center
Aidan, patient with Planned Parenthood; grew up in Maine and is a graduate of Colby College
Ashley, patient with Maine Family Planning; from Belgrade

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith