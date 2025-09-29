Reproductive health care involves more than just birth control. It includes cancer screenings, miscarriage care, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, vasectomies, yearly checkups and more. We'll learn about services offered by two of the state's largest reproductive care providers, and how federal funding cuts are impacting them and patients across the state.

Panelists:

Nicole Clegg, CEO, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

George Hill, president and CEO, Maine Family Planning



VIP callers:

Alexis Nolan, director of clinical care, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Aspen Ruhlin, community engagement manager, Mabel Wadsworth Center

Aidan, patient with Planned Parenthood; grew up in Maine and is a graduate of Colby College

Ashley, patient with Maine Family Planning; from Belgrade