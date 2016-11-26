Today’s poem is “Grandfather” by Gary Lawless. Gary grew up in Belfast and owns Gulf of Maine Books in Brunswick. He’s theauthor of 17 books of poems, most recently Caribou Planet. Gary began writing poetry in high school when he writes that he “discovered that it was right to write about your own life, what you saw and heard around you. I found that poetry rises out of the world around us, and belongs to everyone.”

His poem is a portrait of a man he never got to meet. Gary sees the poem as “an evocation, a visit with his spirit—and a meditation on change.”