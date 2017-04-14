Today’s poem is What He Thought by Heather McHugh. Heather lived for a time in Eastport and now lives on the northwest coast. She’s the author of 8 books of poems and the recipient of a McArthur “Genius” grant. She’s also a noted translator of poetry. She recently collaborated with Adam Larsen on a documentary film called Undersung—an hour-long close-up portrayal of four caregivers and their families.

“The poem…. marked a sort of turning point in my life, when I began to practice turning over my voice or vantage whole-heartedly to someone else's story and vantage. Nested in the story is yet another tale:.the tale of the one who cannot speak. Words are perhaps the most mixed blessing-- no sooner learned than their utility for deception crops up too. You can see it in a two year old, and you see it in much more practiced forms in 70 year olds. We must suspect ourselves. No one can do that for us. Poetry is my way of suspecting my fluency...”

What He Thought

by Heather McHugh

for Fabbio Doplicher

We were supposed to do a job in Italy

and, full of our feeling for

ourselves (our sense of being

Poets from America) we went

from Rome to Fano, met

the mayor, mulled

a couple matters over (what's

a cheap date, they asked us; what's

flat drink). Among Italian literati

we could recognize our counterparts:

the academic, the apologist,

the arrogant, the amorous,

the brazen and the glib—and there was one

administrator (the conservative), in suit

of regulation gray, who like a good tour guide

with measured pace and uninflected tone narrated

sights and histories the hired van hauled us past.

Of all, he was the most politic and least poetic,

so it seemed. Our last few days in Rome

(when all but three of the New World Bards had flown)

I found a book of poems this

unprepossessing one had written: it was there

in the pensione room (a room he'd recommended)

where it must have been abandoned by

the German visitor (was there a bus of them?)

to whom he had inscribed and dated it a month before.

I couldn't read Italian, either, so I put the book

back into the wardrobe's dark. We last Americans

were due to leave tomorrow. For our parting evening then

our host chose something in a family restaurant, and there

we sat and chatted, sat and chewed,

till, sensible it was our last

big chance to be poetic, make

our mark, one of us asked

"What's poetry?"

Is it the fruits and vegetables and

marketplace of Campo dei Fiori, or

the statue there?" Because I was

the glib one, I identified the answer

instantly, I didn't have to think—"The truth

is both, it's both," I blurted out. But that

was easy. That was easiest to say. What followed

taught me something about difficulty,

for our underestimated host spoke out,

all of a sudden, with a rising passion, and he said:

The statue represents Giordano Bruno,

brought to be burned in the public square

because of his offense against

authority, which is to say

the Church. His crime was his belief

the universe does not revolve around

the human being: God is no

fixed point or central government, but rather is

poured in waves through all things. All things

move. "If God is not the soul itself, He is

the soul of the soul of the world." Such was

his heresy. The day they brought him

forth to die, they feared he might

incite the crowd (the man was famous

for his eloquence). And so his captors

placed upon his face

an iron mask, in which

he could not speak. That's

how they burned him. That is how

he died: without a word, in front

of everyone.

And poetry -

(we'd all

put down our forks by now, to listen to

the man in gray; he went on

softly)—

poetry is what

he thought, but did not say.

