Today’s poem is “A Winter Carnival” by Samuel French Morse (1916-1985). He was born in Massachusetts and taught at schools in New England, including Colby College and the University of Maine. He had a home in Hancock Point.

A Winter Carnival

by Samuel French Morse

Like gabbling clowns in black and white

They’re here almost before the sun

For the hard seeds we scatter. One

Gray sparrow and another fight

For any tidbits they can get,

Until the whole backyard’s alive

With crackling noise. The grosbeaks dive,

Feinting for vantage, where the wet

Soft snow still clings to pine and roof

And the black bush they scarcely touch

Before the light. They eat as much

As Gog and Magog, then, aloof,

Take off. They decorate the fence

A little while.... But now they’re gone

The sparrows stay. A patch of lawn

Shows brown, the barest evidence

Of the day’s thaw. One skinny crow

Rides over, and a chickadee

Upside down in the apple tree

Picks at the buds. The sparrows go.

Starling and redpoll, nuthatch, jay

Raise a cold hubbub in the air,

So bright a rumpus everywhere,

They almost scare themselves away....

It starts to snow. The sun-shaped patch

Of frozen grass grows white again

In a soft whirling dusk, and when

We look outside, we only catch

The shadow of the year’s end, drawn

Like blurring wings across the slack

And drifted storm. But they’ll be back,

The birds, with ten below, at dawn.

Poem copyright © 1964 Samuel French Morse.

Reprinted from The Changes,

Alan Swallow, 1964,

by permission of Samuel C. Morse.