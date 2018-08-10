Today’s poem is “Grandparents’ Conundrum” by Doug Rawlings. In 1980, along with three other veterans, he began Veterans for Peace, now an international organization with 130 chapters and NGO status at the United Nations. He worked for 27 years at the University of Maine at Farmington. He’s recently come out of retirement to teach a Peace Studies course there.

He writes, “The poem comes from stepping into that vortex of trying to grasp at hope even though much of life in the world today dictates against that impulse. As the elders in this culture--grandparents and such--we cannot deny reality, but, at the same time, we can't give into debilitating despair. I want my granddaughters to know that no matter how the world spins out for them, no matter what they do in response to this world we have given them, I will love them for who they are. Unequivocally.”

Grandparents’ Conundrum

by Doug Rawlings

Imagine the microbiologist

ordering a filet mignon

medium rare

despite what she knows of the odd

rampaging bacterium bent on her demise

The civil engineer

cruising down the interstate

tooling along at 80 or so

despite what he knows of

the coming bridge over the Susquehanna

The physicist

slipping out of bed

pressing her toes to the floor

despite what she knows of

the gaping spaces between this and that

The Trappist monk

putting in thirty years on his knees

looking for the afterlife

despite what he knows of the cosmic forces

arrayed against his future existence

So what to say to your grandchildren

of their chances in a world

where Iraqi neurologists drive New York City cabs

where necromancers hold the keys to the national treasure

where nothing is guaranteed but your undying love

Poem copyright © 2015 Doug Rawlings. Reprinted from A G.I. In America: The Government Issue Chronicles, Lulu.com, 2015, by permission of Doug Rawlings.