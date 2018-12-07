Today’s poem is “Least Said” by Richard Miles. He lives in Washington County and works as a stonemason. Richard co-founded, with Peter Sears, the Aspen Writers' Conference in 1974, and he taught English at The University of Arizona and Creative Writing at the University of New Mexico. He’s the author of “Boat of Two Shores” and a letterpress chapbook “Child & Other Poems.”

He writes, “'Least Said' evolved from a cycle of sonnets wherein the last line of number one was the first line of number two and so on until the 15th sonnet, which consisted of the fourteen first lines of the preceding sonnets—a requiem. The effect was too noisy when I was trying to speak of silence. ‘Least Said’ is the result.”

Least Said

by Richard Miles

It is good to share the background melody with you

to see it shining in your face sometimes

your face

feeding its golden flame

our silence

its sounding board

a kind of applause or approval

in the surf and trees

as the planet turns

scaling butterflies

weaving its great tapestry

was it applause more is

always turning into itself

vast shuttling loom of twined threads

how did we trace our way to here now

as sunrise creates a golden deer

down in the field above the bay

fills greens and umbers with themselves

lifting the melody into range

Poem copyright ©2018 Richard Miles.