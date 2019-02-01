Today’s poem is “inukshuk” by Jeri Theriault. She’s the author of three chapbooks and a full length collection, Radost, my red. Her teaching career included six years as the English department chair at the International School of Prague. She also taught at Deering and South Portland High Schools and at Waynflete School.

She writes, “I wrote 'inukshuk' in response to Celeste Roberge’s installation in Portland Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden. Rising Cairn is a life-size, human-shaped metal cage filled with smooth granite stones. A kneeling figure.

“Some of my first thoughts about the piece were: Virginia Woolf putting stones into her pockets and walking into the River Ouse; Sisyphus pushing his boulder uphill for eternity; and the memory of a 'well-muscled' man creating complicated cairns on the little beach at the east end of the back bay path I used to walk in Portland.

“Inukshuk, an inuit word, means 'to act in the capacity of a human.' Roberge captures both the everyday heroism and the purely human act of 'rising,' not sinking, though the earth pulls at each of us with the weight of stone and the inevitability of death.”

inukshuk

by Jeri Theriault

the stones piled variously on the thin beach

near my favorite walking path fall

when the tide turns & collect

in the crook of that place prepared

for stillness. the water beats them smooth

& makes a kind of music grief’s

innumerable chuffs & sighs. the woman kneeling

does not put the stones into her pockets

but swallows them each stone

remembered by the tongue. tastes clay & silt

cliff edge & crag until her body holds

the balance between weight

& right like the low-tide man hefting

stone in his well-muscled arms smile-less stone-

worthy. another swallower he cairns

& stoops. he does not look at me even when I speak.

I too remember each fist-sized bruise each

rain-wise stone tuned to the illumined

lullaby of loss. we swallow what gathers

clamoring. we sink a bit more each day stone-

anchored. she says she’s rising. not

sinking. in another telling she carries stones

one by one uphill. some say

the carrying goes on forever.

Poem copyright © 2018 Jeri Theriault.

