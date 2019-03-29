Today’s poem is “Pocket Knife” by Bruce Willard. His poems have appeared in Poet Lore, Harvard Review, and Ploughshares, as well as on NPR’s Writer’s Almanac. He has two collections of poems: Holding Ground (2013) and Violent Blues (2016). A new book, Bond, will be published soon.



He writes, “‘Pocket Knife’ was written after my father’s passing a couple of years ago when I was reflecting on the legacy of making and unmaking that he passed to me. As I examined a pocket knife that he gave to me and that I carried for many years and thought of the different uses I put it to, I was moved by the way given objects become the extension of their givers and how nostalgia is often grounded by some yearning more elusive.”

Pocket Knife

by Bruce Willard

How it rode

closed, unopened

close to the sensitive

parts of me

more than 20

years. Passed

from my father

the promise

it might open

a letter or splice

a line or connect

a pair of speakers.

How the coppery arteries

bared of insulation

paired to terminals

might swell with sound

and fill the quiet rooms

of what could be

a home.

