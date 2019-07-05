Today’s poem is “Pool Girl, West Bathouse, Jones Beach State Park, 1961” by Kathleen Sullivan. She is a psychotherapist; for over fifty years, she has helped people rewrite the stories of their lives. She began writing in her 60s because she feared her work had silenced her own voice. She then got an MFA at the Stonecoast Writers Program at the University of Southern Maine to make up for lost time.

She writes, “A poem by Bruce Spang about his mother at 16 and set in a similar place inspired this poem. I wanted to see if I could find traces of that young, sensuous, exuberant girl I once was.”

Pool Girl,

West Bathhouse,

Jones Beach State Park, 1961

by Kathleen Sullivan

Do you remember me

sitting there cool

under the green-striped awning,

full-lipped, lush

with bloom?

Sixteen and

fresh as summer dawn

over the warm saltmarshes,

swallows rising.

.

That was me beside

the pair of high diving boards,

the ivy climbing

the stone walls of the bathhouse.

I didn’t know the beach

chairs would fade so soon,

they’d drain the saltmarshes,

build subdivisions.

Maybe you

paid 50 cents, got your hand stamped

with invisible ink

stood in my line

slid your hand inside the dark black box

watched me find

the green fluorescent blossom

only I could see.

You smiled,

thought I was pretty.

Maybe I

wondered if your kisses

taste like salt and wild cherry.

Do you remember the long

tended rows of unblemished

white tea roses,

we passed on our rush

towards the ocean

with its ceaseless rolling,

thump of wave as it hit wet sand,

the soft shushing sound

as it ran back into the sea?

Maybe that night on the beach,

sand in our mouths, skin

burning, we kissed.

Do you remember that roiling blue,

those rows of white roses,

my red lips?

Do you remember me?

Is it only I who can see

our green fluorescent blossoms

still blooming into the darkness?

Poem copyright 2018 © Kathleen Sullivan.

