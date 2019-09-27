Today’s poem is “The Little Birds Keep Singing” by Martin Steingesser. Martin is the author of three books of poems, Yellow Horses, Brothers of Morning, and The Thinking Heart: the Life & Loves of Etty Hillesum.

He writes: “The real inspiration…was a growing sense of analogy between the deepening path into the woods, the darkening of light of a possible storm and how I am approaching, nearing an end, along this journey we call Life."

The Little Birds Keep Singing

by Martin Steingesser

When the sky grows suddenly dark

before rain—maybe

a thunderstorm,

the path I am on

through the woods

grows darker.

Earlier, before losing myself

as I do

going my own way

into the woods, I stopped

to watch some kids,

Little Leaguers starting

a game. I was surprised

the pitcher

really had a fastball

and could burn it

over the plate. Strike!

the ump would call

more than once.

Lilliputian batters

nonetheless are belting

his pitches—

line drives,

long fly balls,

sending outfielders running, all of them playing hardball.

On my path, the wind

had picked up

some urgency

among the trees,

a heavy scent—

new growth, or something

old from under

last summer’s leaves.

Poem copyright © 2019 by Martin Steingesser.

