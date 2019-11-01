Today’s poem is “First Deer” by Paul Corrigan. He is a retired Baxter Park Ranger whose poems have appeared in Yankee, the Maine Times and Maine Speaks - a Maine studies anthology in which "First Deer" appeared. Paul performs with North Country Strings, reading from his book At the Grave of the Unknown River Driver published by North Country Press.

He writes, "I was nearly 30 and my father was closing in on retirement when we first began to hunt together. Our Fall trips into the big woods north of Millinocket was a way of getting to know Dad as he grew older and was predisposed to reflect on his life. However, the speaker in "First Deer" was clearly in his adolescence when the experience of shooting a deer would leave a powerful lasting impression. It gave me pleasure to picture the father in the poem as a younger version of my dad, able to lead the way through thick woods while the son followed close behind him."

First Deer

by Paul Corrigan

In that thicket of creaking firs,

my sleeves rolled up, the cold

stropping its frosty blade on my spine,

I unlocked the warmth of a deer.

The sweet reek of his cedar-filled paunch

scented the air as my father,

placing his hands on mine,

guided them to the warm wet heart.

And as we felt under the hide, touching

the lungs and the stout cord of the windpipe,

he'd tell me what they were,

for he was pleased with this first deer

his boy had killed with one shot

through a screen of greengrowth.

He'd shot so many it tickled him

to see the thrill renewed in me

as I shivered with awe

and a little regret and winced

when I caught a whiff from the gut

or felt the hot blood trickle down my arm.

And as we worked on into dusk

without even checking a watch,

I thought of that quiet moment at mass

when the altar boy and the priest

get together to wash the chalice

and return the host to its house of gold,

unconcerned with who's looking on,

heads bent, eyes lowered, making sure

they clean everything up.

Then father flung the young nub horn

across his shoulders and struck off

while I tripped along behind him

until we reached camp in the dark

where we hung the carcass to drain

and went in to warm our bellies

with coffee, fried liver, and heart.

Poem copyright © 1984 Paul Corrigan. Reprinted from Waiting for the Spring Freshet, Blackberry Books, 1984, by permission of Paul Corrigan.