Today’s poem is “Moving Among the Creatures” by Daniel Hoffman, who was the author of over twenty books, including poetry, criticism, and a memoir. He spent many summers in Brooksville, Maine and was appointed US poet laureate in 1973.

He wrote about his experience in Maine in the anthology Maine Lines: 101 Poems Contemporary Poems About Maine: “…The rigor of the climate, the rectitude of the people I know there, the glittering purity of the Maine air, the slow inexorable persistence of the primordial rhythms of nature, the true scale of things where human life is subject to the seasons and the tides—all these associations of a lifetime’s summers crowd my thought. Their images of power and beauty outside the possibilities of human making suggest a harmony by which our imperfections may be measured and perhaps redeemed. ‘Maine’ is thus a code-word in my imagination for a set of all pastoral virtues, a life attuned in its integrity to the self-renewing energies of nature which reveal the spiritual forces that have made them.”

Moving Among the Creatures

by Daniel Hoffman

Moving among the creatures

As the new light

Surges down this cliff, these trees, this meadow,

Brightening the shade among the alders

And shriveling the dew on leaves,

They are contented in their bodies- I can tell it-

The squalling gull delighted to be turning

Widdershins, their shadows swooping

Over rocks where startled deer

Clatter, flashing spindly shanks

And delicate hooves while underfoot

Even the uglies in their sticky skins

Exult, the woodfrogs clunking all the bells

In sunken steeples, till at my

Thick tread

They leap and scissor-kick away

While the withering leech,

Shrinking, enlarging, waving

Knobbed horns

Makes the stem shine

With silver spittle where he’s gone.

I trip on vines, stumble in potholes

And long for something of myself that’s in them,

In the gulls’ windy coursing, in the frogs’

Brief cadenza, even in the slug’s

Gift to leave

A gleaming track, spun

From his own

Slippery gut.

Poem copyright ©1968 Daniel Hoffman. Reprinted from Hang-Gliding from Helicon: New and Selected Poems, LSU Press, 1988, by permission of the publisher.