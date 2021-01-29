Today’s poem is “I Wrote This Poem for You” by Reza Jalali. He’s a former refugee from Kurdistan, Iran, writes fiction and poetry. He teaches at the University of Southern Maine.

He writes, “I read somewhere a poet’s task is to keep the world awake. Sometimes a good poem makes the reader feel restless. I watch the news and worry what will happen if we fall asleep and we become too afraid to open our eyes, to see, to witness, or to weep? I worry what will happen if the nightmarish lullaby of indifference puts us to sleep, just as the world around us is burning? I wrote this poem, putting one word next to another, moving them here and there, the way one fingers a worry bead, one at a time, muttering prayers for a world that’s broken. Maybe a poet’s task is to worry.”

I Wrote This Poem For You

by Reza Jalali

I write this poem

To wake you up,

For in your sleep

You will not hear

The sighs of

Migrant children

Kept in cages at the border.

I write this poem

To wake you up,

Yes, you!

For sleep can wait

The fish are dying

And trees are burning

Old men dreaming of wars

Mothers burying their sons

For sleep can wait

But not the oceans

The forests

The elephants

The bees

The butterflies.

Maybe the world wants you asleep?

The sorrow around you

The tyranny,

Forces you to shut your eyes

Falling, falling to sleep

Wake up!

The old men lie

The world burns

And the fish die

The lions are shot

The forests catch fire.

This is no time to sleep

Despair is the whispered lullaby

Fear being the pill

Putting you to sleep

I write this poem to wake you up

Sleep can wait

The olive trees cannot

Children kept in cages,

Kurdish mothers,

Clad in black,

Call your name.

Wake up my dear,

Old men steal our dreams

To sell it for profit

I write this poem to wake you up

Say something!

Keep me awake

I need to finish

writing this poem.

I write this poem

To wake you up . . .

“I Wrote This Poem For You” copyright@2020 by Reza Jalali. This poem appeared originally in Enough! Poems of Protest (Littoral Books, 2020) and appears here by permission of the author.