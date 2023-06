Today's poem is lunaSea by Amie McGraham. It is read by Arisa White.

lunaSea

how could I know

that the Moon holds ten seas—

or two lakes, one of Sleep,

and the other, of Dreams?

or a Bay full of Rainbows

or Vapor; the breeze?

the first human footprint, that vast giant leap

on solidified lava

(secrets run deep)

Sea of Serenity, Ocean of Storms

remote aspirations; ethereal forms

when I peer past the shadow

where light intercedes

the darkest, unbounded—

Tranquility Sea