Walking into Town
Today's poem is Walking into Town by Dawn Potter. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
Walking into Town
this road is empty for most of the day but
when the log trucks whip over the ridge
jake-breaking belching diesel
then watch out deer
the soot-stained sky glowers
snow is on the way snow
is always on the way
& the tar is always buckled with potholes &
frostheaves & in the ditch today
old mrs richards is hunting for budweiser cans
for mountain dew bottles to trade
down at the store for baloney to feed
her grandson he’s three & he’s smart
she tells me he’s three
& his teeth are rotting out of his head