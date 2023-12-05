Today's poem is Walking into Town by Dawn Potter. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Walking into Town

this road is empty for most of the day but

when the log trucks whip over the ridge

jake-breaking belching diesel

then watch out deer

the soot-stained sky glowers

snow is on the way snow

is always on the way

& the tar is always buckled with potholes &

frostheaves & in the ditch today

old mrs richards is hunting for budweiser cans

for mountain dew bottles to trade

down at the store for baloney to feed

her grandson he’s three & he’s smart

she tells me he’s three

& his teeth are rotting out of his head

