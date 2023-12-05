© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Poems from Here

Walking into Town

Published December 5, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST

Today's poem is Walking into Town by Dawn Potter. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

Walking into Town

this road is empty for most of the day but
when the log trucks whip over the ridge
jake-breaking belching diesel
then watch out deer

the soot-stained sky glowers
snow is on the way snow
is always on the way
& the tar is always buckled with potholes &

frostheaves & in the ditch today
old mrs richards is hunting for budweiser cans
for mountain dew bottles to trade
down at the store for baloney to feed

her grandson he’s three & he’s smart
she tells me he’s three
& his teeth are rotting out of his head

