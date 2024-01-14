habitat: where i say deciding

Today's poem is habitat: where i stay deciding by Ian-Khara Ellasante. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

habitat: where i stay deciding

a left hand beside me

swings in time with my right

i catch it above the long stretch

of cracked and buckled sidewalks moving

beneath us like a film strip i catch

a glimpse a hand trembles

and a moment pinnacles the pair

of us these hands fear not letting go

as birdsong lines the city streets bound together

with the singularly human non-decay : tangled up

in the trees plastic bags knot themselves

to the branches to dance and twirl

over our heads not letting go

on the bowed arm of a streetlight

a young hawk squanders fresh kill

and a pigeon flops plump and whole

to the ceaseless pavement at our feet

i shift this weight i stand still i wait

still in this grit and grind

from my daily post at the back window

coffee mug in hand i salute

the one half of a pigeon carcass dangling

still suspended from a tree limb

by some heroic chance of wing skin

or sinew stretched and stubborn

withstanding snowfall ice and rain

for one half of a year i mark it

throughout the day not letting go

everyday i ponder its skyward tenacity

and tell no one else

until the right wind blows

spins it loose

and i mark that too