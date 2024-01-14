habitat: where i say deciding
Today's poem is habitat: where i stay deciding by Ian-Khara Ellasante. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
habitat: where i stay deciding
a left hand beside me
swings in time with my right
i catch it above the long stretch
of cracked and buckled sidewalks moving
beneath us like a film strip i catch
a glimpse a hand trembles
and a moment pinnacles the pair
of us these hands fear not letting go
as birdsong lines the city streets bound together
with the singularly human non-decay : tangled up
in the trees plastic bags knot themselves
to the branches to dance and twirl
over our heads not letting go
on the bowed arm of a streetlight
a young hawk squanders fresh kill
and a pigeon flops plump and whole
to the ceaseless pavement at our feet
i shift this weight i stand still i wait
still in this grit and grind
from my daily post at the back window
coffee mug in hand i salute
the one half of a pigeon carcass dangling
still suspended from a tree limb
by some heroic chance of wing skin
or sinew stretched and stubborn
withstanding snowfall ice and rain
for one half of a year i mark it
throughout the day not letting go
everyday i ponder its skyward tenacity
and tell no one else
until the right wind blows
spins it loose
and i mark that too