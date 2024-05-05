Today's poem is Masquerade by t. love smith. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Masquerade

we are just two people

in grown people's clothes

yet almost no-one knows

what it means to be grown

or how to grow

we are just two people

wearing clothes that don't fit

clothes sewn to measurements

meant to fit mannequins

we are just two people

with bodies that don't bend

this way or that

we look awkward

when we try to force it

we are just two bodies

like mannequins, genderless

beneath the masquerade

just the way

we were born