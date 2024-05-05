© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Poems from Here

Masquerade

Published May 5, 2024 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Masquerade by t. love smith. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Masquerade

we are just two people
in grown people's clothes
yet almost no-one knows
what it means to be grown
or how to grow

we are just two people
wearing clothes that don't fit
clothes sewn to measurements
meant to fit mannequins

we are just two people
with bodies that don't bend
this way or that
we look awkward
when we try to force it

we are just two bodies
like mannequins, genderless
beneath the masquerade
just the way
we were born

