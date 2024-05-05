Masquerade
Today's poem is Masquerade by t. love smith. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
Masquerade
we are just two people
in grown people's clothes
yet almost no-one knows
what it means to be grown
or how to grow
we are just two people
wearing clothes that don't fit
clothes sewn to measurements
meant to fit mannequins
we are just two people
with bodies that don't bend
this way or that
we look awkward
when we try to force it
we are just two bodies
like mannequins, genderless
beneath the masquerade
just the way
we were born