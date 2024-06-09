Today's poem is Untitled by Alice Hotopp. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Untitled

He named you Nelson's.

Brandt's, Lazuli's, Ross', Cassin's,

Harris', Gambel's, Smith's, Townsend's,

Williamson's, he swapped your

eyes for glass beads, organs for

cotton, scrawled your new

Name on a tag looped around your

brittle tarsus, cocked your head to the

side to peer out of a glass case

or stacked you in drawers to no longer

gather moss for nests or the meat of red

berries, just time. And stiffness in wings.

He named you Newell's and Townsend's, he

clubbed your last chicks to death, plucked you

from the sky by the thousands, the tens of thousands.

What of himself did he see in you?

I would name you light.

I would name you incandescent

wings, golden eye ring, feathered

head plume, zing of wind,

I would name you indigo

bead placed in your bower, nine air

sacs worked like bellows, syrinx of song

I would name you restlessness, stamping

clawed feet yearning north each spring,

cryptochrome in eyes animating the planet's

electromagnetic fields, rachis

branching into barb branching into

barbule branching into barbicel,

I would name you ocean

spray, drip of jungle mist, warm air

currents that swirl and rise to the sun,

I would name you every mile

you migrate, every wingbeat, every egg

tooth cracking open the world's light,

dinosaur that you are, theropod,

survivor of meteors and mass extinctions.

But mostly

I would name you nothing.