Upon Learning her Husband only has a few Months to Live by Dennis Camire.

Upon Learning her Husband only has a few Months to Live

She recalls gold finch and robin

Flying off with his coiled, gray locks

After she cuts his hair outdoors

So, that last spring, she shears

His hair closer to the tree line

Then tosses the manes, like bread

Crumbs, to swooning moms-to-be.

Soon she envisions the looming

ravens of grief quietly nesting

in some solace as, widowed

her first Christmas, she'll task

her grandson to scale

a naked deciduous tree to retrieve

a soft vessel of a nest

Which, set on bed stand, keeps

Memories of him more alive

Than any ash-filled urn atop mantle.

And the more she imagines those

Salt and pepper tresses espied

(Between hay and twigs bedside),

The more follicles of solace grow

And curl with visions of grief

kept at bay. Now, they read

about nests before bed

And, together, nurse on succor

In learning how generations of birds

Recycle the moss, floss, and deer

Hair. See, then, how it ends with him

More easily letting go of his soul-

Mate as they marvel at his hair's

Heat-holding properties lowering

goldfinch mortality so offspring

always bloom at her feeder.

Who'd have thought they could

nest so warmly with death

When considering the future robins'

Fallen wing feathers delivering

A recycled piece of him

To brush against her lonesome cheek?

Who'd have guessed

all these soft, gathered thoughts woven in their last words together

would soothe those death-restless heads

even more than the pillows'

dependable, down, breast feathers?