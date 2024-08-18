Today's poem is This Refuge by Myronn Hardy. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

This Refuge

Know me on this rock in

this sun bronzing us.

This sun excavating

Ouidah its ruins in me.

I tell you of my ruins here the rockiness

of how this was made.

This meaning me.

This man staring at the blue.

This man unable to play a blues.

This man with whom

you’ll later forage

for blueberries.

How beautiful

we are here.

This way on rocks the

dragonflies helicopters

of un-steel.

This ruined world has made us.

This sunned moment

a refuge this water this language.

Know me here.

Let me know you.