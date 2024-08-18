This Refuge
Today's poem is This Refuge by Myronn Hardy. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
This Refuge
Know me on this rock in
this sun bronzing us.
This sun excavating
Ouidah its ruins in me.
I tell you of my ruins here the rockiness
of how this was made.
This meaning me.
This man staring at the blue.
This man unable to play a blues.
This man with whom
you’ll later forage
for blueberries.
How beautiful
we are here.
This way on rocks the
dragonflies helicopters
of un-steel.
This ruined world has made us.
This sunned moment
a refuge this water this language.
Know me here.
Let me know you.