Today's poem is Absent Myths by Mark Melnicove. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Absent Myths

I'll never hold a star

in hand—some things are

certain.

Never escape

death's entanglements, witness

the birth of languaging, ask

motionless

moths what I'd meant to.

Never hang-glide inside

my body, outrun

my toes, outfox a stone,

or look back

at the future, ahead to

what was or wasn't

in the material world

of cause and effect.