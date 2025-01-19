Fog in July
Today's poem is Fog in July by Julianna Kiley. It is read by Gibson Fay LeBlanc.
Fog in July
New old beginnings begin in the fog.
July is a box of water,
Transparent, but thick.
Lists of melancholia line its walls—
Gray beach
Frothing at the mouth
With shell-bone teeth,
Tumble of linens
Dampness seeping
Over clothes-lines,
Cup and saucer whose
Tinkling stopped
A long time ago.
New old beginnings begin in the fog.
I still think you will come
In from the water,
Swirling,
Lay out a towel
Touch each freckle like a star.
By evening, it all
Turns to smoke.
Whose words are these
That I find written in the sand
But my own?