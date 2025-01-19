© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Poems from Here logo
Poems from Here

Fog in July

Published January 19, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is Fog in July by Julianna Kiley. It is read by Gibson Fay LeBlanc.

Fog in July

New old beginnings begin in the fog.
July is a box of water,
Transparent, but thick.
Lists of melancholia line its walls—
Gray beach
Frothing at the mouth
With shell-bone teeth,
Tumble of linens
Dampness seeping
Over clothes-lines,
Cup and saucer whose
Tinkling stopped
A long time ago.
New old beginnings begin in the fog.
I still think you will come
In from the water,
Swirling,
Lay out a towel
Touch each freckle like a star.
By evening, it all
Turns to smoke.
Whose words are these
That I find written in the sand
But my own?

Poems from Here