Today's poem is Fog in July by Julianna Kiley. It is read by Gibson Fay LeBlanc.

Fog in July

New old beginnings begin in the fog.

July is a box of water,

Transparent, but thick.

Lists of melancholia line its walls—

Gray beach

Frothing at the mouth

With shell-bone teeth,

Tumble of linens

Dampness seeping

Over clothes-lines,

Cup and saucer whose

Tinkling stopped

A long time ago.

New old beginnings begin in the fog.

I still think you will come

In from the water,

Swirling,

Lay out a towel

Touch each freckle like a star.

By evening, it all

Turns to smoke.

Whose words are these

That I find written in the sand

But my own?