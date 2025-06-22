Today's poem is Summer Is Our Lover by Corrine Spitfire. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Summer Is Our Lover

light kissing early dawns

insistent chants of bird

banquet of pinks chasing us to bed

heat drenching sweat, into the

water, into the water, into the water

walk, stroke, ride, languish

edge of land sea

hammock naps between birches

tides purring, mud slurping

paddle wind polishing skin

plunge, dive, roll, float

adoring the nubby coastal spine

and inland troughs Pemaquid,

Megunticook. Allyn, Curtis Cove,

Flanders Bay, Third Machias Lake

enough dry stick to spark flames'

melody and kick up overtone colors

loons reaching territorial

crescendos, yowling coyote's

Milky Way penetrating dreams

suck into pores, pull, gather, expand

to Isle Au Haut, Lubec, Aziscohos

straw, blue, rasp, black, elder berries

staining the teeth, tomato, corn

swallowing fire.