Summer Is Our Lover
Today's poem is Summer Is Our Lover by Corrine Spitfire. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.
Summer Is Our Lover
light kissing early dawns
insistent chants of bird
banquet of pinks chasing us to bed
heat drenching sweat, into the
water, into the water, into the water
walk, stroke, ride, languish
edge of land sea
hammock naps between birches
tides purring, mud slurping
paddle wind polishing skin
plunge, dive, roll, float
adoring the nubby coastal spine
and inland troughs Pemaquid,
Megunticook. Allyn, Curtis Cove,
Flanders Bay, Third Machias Lake
enough dry stick to spark flames'
melody and kick up overtone colors
loons reaching territorial
crescendos, yowling coyote's
Milky Way penetrating dreams
suck into pores, pull, gather, expand
to Isle Au Haut, Lubec, Aziscohos
straw, blue, rasp, black, elder berries
staining the teeth, tomato, corn
swallowing fire.