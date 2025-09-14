Half Light
Today's poem is Half Light by Pamela Alexander. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.
Half Light
Because the highest branches
are lit from below at dusk
and a touch of wind loosens
their burdens of snow
to filter through needles
so that a person standing in half-
dark believes the storm
not yet ended—
because the flock needs
time to roost, each bird
fluttering, rising,
settling again, its calls soft
chks that mean here,
understood across species
sharing the wooden fountain
of willow—
a woman, after brushing snow
from her hair,
might dream in deep night
snowfall abundant as ever,
birds as many.