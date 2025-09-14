Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Poems from Here

Half Light

Published September 14, 2025 at 10:30 AM EDT

Today's poem is Half Light by Pamela Alexander. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Half Light

Because the highest branches
are lit from below at dusk

and a touch of wind loosens
their burdens of snow
to filter through needles

so that a person standing in half-
dark believes the storm

not yet ended—

because the flock needs
time to roost, each bird
fluttering, rising,

settling again, its calls soft
chks that mean here,

understood across species
sharing the wooden fountain

of willow—

a woman, after brushing snow
from her hair,

might dream in deep night
snowfall abundant as ever,
birds as many.

