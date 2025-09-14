Today's poem is Half Light by Pamela Alexander. It is read by Gibson Fay-LeBlanc.

Half Light

Because the highest branches

are lit from below at dusk

and a touch of wind loosens

their burdens of snow

to filter through needles

so that a person standing in half-

dark believes the storm

not yet ended—

because the flock needs

time to roost, each bird

fluttering, rising,

settling again, its calls soft

chks that mean here,

understood across species

sharing the wooden fountain

of willow—

a woman, after brushing snow

from her hair,

might dream in deep night

snowfall abundant as ever,

birds as many.