A Fiery Lesson

Brendyn Schneider is a storyteller, performance instructor, host, and TedX Coach in the Boston area who has been featured at WGBH Studios and other action-packed venues across New England. He is a Moth StorySLAM winner and GrandSlam finalist, winner of multiple Massmouth regional and semifinal slams and a three-time finalist for Massmouth's annual BigMouthOff show. He's been featured as performer and host at the Northeast Storytelling's annual conference, and recently moderated a panel of master storytellers at Juilliard in New York City. He loves performing in Maine because he says our state has the best audiences!