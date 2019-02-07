Marsha Greenberg is currently living the life she wants as an entrepreneur, leadership consultant, and educator. She lives on an island off the coast of Portland, Maine with her husband, Steve Schuit. They have two adult sons and three wonderful grandchildren. They enjoy traveling around the world, laughing, cooking, eating wonderful food, and drinking great wine. Marsha has completed two marathons and several triathlons. She and her husband recently walked 500 hundred miles across Spain completing the Camino de Santiago. She recently spent four years living and working in South Korea, and she recently went to Budapest for a 10-month teaching assignment.