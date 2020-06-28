Overdue Book

Robin Gelfenbien is a self-proclaimed Ambassador of Fun and a NYC-based storyteller, writer, and comedian. She is a 2 time Moth StorySLAM winner who has performed on PBS, RISK!, Mortified, and countless other shows. She’s also shared the share with Hannah Gadsby, Trevor Noah, and more. Robin is the creator and host the storytelling series and podcast, “Yum’s the Word”, that features her homemade ice cream cakes. Her show has been named a New York Times and Time Out New York Critic’s Best Pick and her guests have included Tim Gunn, Jason Biggs, Joy Behar, and many more. She’s performed her original comedy songs at the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and on Sirius Radio. Robin has been featured in Marie Claire and she starred in a commercial directed by Spike Lee.