Overheating

Kerem comes from a line of well-known Artic explorers and treasure seekers, somewhat well-known whirling dervishes and starship captains, and family of little-known (actually fairly unknown…) Monty Python sketch writers. He can’t swim but has a canon for a left foot which has come in handy in soccer. Kerem can be extremely loud and passionate, mostly without prompting. He is known for announcing “Avengers Assemble” in all circumstances and considers himself a lover of Frank Sinatra. If you want to know more about him, Google him, discover him on LinkedIn, read his poems, or chat with him and/or ask him about his favorite movies, books, and bands…and maybe, just maybe, he will be brave enough to tell you what is in his heart.