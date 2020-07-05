The Comic Club

Brendyn Schneider has been a professional storyspinner for over 10 years. He’s been featured on Stories for the Stage, the hit national TV storytelling show created by Massmouth and WGBH’s The World Channel. He’s also performed at the Cutler Majestic Theater, Emerson College, the Edith Wharton estate, and other action-packed venues across New England. He’s a winner of multiple Massmouth regional and semifinal slams, a 3-time finalist for Massmouth’s annual BigMouthOff show, a Moth StorySLAM winner, and Moth GrandSLAM finalist.