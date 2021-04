Bridget O’Neill is an essayist and storyteller whose been featured in numerous shows and podcasts including: The Moth, RISK!, How I Learned, Yum’s The Word, The Soundtrack series, and many others. Her first-person, non-fiction essays have been published in Slice Magazine, New York Press, and several blogs. She is working on a memoir highlighting her self-inflicted shenanigans from her youth, told in raw truth.