Skylar Bayer is a marine biologist, storyteller who lives in Maine. She completed her Ph.D. in the secret sex lives of scallops, a subject that landed her on The Colbert Report in 2013. She is a producer for the science-storytelling non-profit, The Story Collider, and is active in the science communication and engagement world. She lives with her long-distance and cold-eater swimming husband, Thom, her two dogs, and grumpy cat.