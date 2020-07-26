© 2021 Maine Public
SoundBites

Shame, Shame, Shame, Know Your Name

Published July 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT
Phuc Tran is both a Classicist and a tattooer. He has taught Latin, Greek, German, and Sanskrit at independent schools in New York and Maine and was an instructor at Brooklyn College's Summer Latin Institute. His 2012 TEDx Talk on grammar and identity was featured on NPR’s TED Radio Hour and mentioned in News Week. As a tattooer, Tran owns and operates Tsunami Tattoo in Portland. He has been recognized in several national tattoo publications, he has been quoted in the Christian Science Monitor and Time Magazine. His memoir, Sigh, Gone, was released this year on Flatiron Books.

