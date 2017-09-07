© 2021 Maine Public
Crisis in Yemen

Published September 7, 2017 at 12:06 PM EDT
Will Picard
camdenconference.org
/

Thursday, September 14 at 2:00 pm

Yemen faces the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. 7 million people are on the verge of starvation, and a child dies every ten minutes of preventable disease.

Join Will Picard, executive director of The Yemen Peace Project, for a talk on Yemen’s humanitarian catastrophe and US foreign policy.

The Yemen Peace Project advances peaceful, constructive US policies toward Yemen and provides policymakers and the public with accurate information about Yemeni affairs.  YPP was instrumental in the recent vote to ban arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Will Picard is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, where he majored in Modern Middle East Studies and Southwest Asian Conflict Studies. His senior thesis explored the importance of the Sa‘dah wars in the context of modern Yemeni history. Will first visited Yemen in 1999, when he was 17 years old. He has studied Yemeni history and contemporary affairs ever since.

Source:  www.camdenconference.org/event/yemens-humanitarian-catastrophe-us-foreign-policy-can-voters/

