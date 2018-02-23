2018 Camden Conference: Chas W. Freeman, Jr

Tuesday, February 27 at 2:00 pm

(Part two of a two-part episode)

New World Disorder And America’s Future - “This Too Shall Pass”

In part one of a two-part episode, Gerald Seib, Wall Street Journal columnist and former Washington Bureau Chief, talks about “Nationalism and Populism In The U.S.: Their Impact On Foreign Policy.” In part two of a two-part episode, Chas W. Freeman, Jr., a former US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and former senior State Department and Defense Department official, talks about “This Too Shall Pass.”

Chas W. Freeman, Jr.

Chas W. Freeman, Jr. is an American diplomat and author. For more than 30 years he served in the State and Defense Departments, beginning in 1965 with assignments in India and Taiwan and on the State Department’s China desk. He was the principal interpreter during President Richard Nixon’s first visit to the People’s Republic of China in 1972. He was later appointed deputy director for Republic of China (Taiwan) affairs. After assignments in Washington, he became deputy chief of mission in Beijing, China and then in Bangkok, Thailand. In 1986 he was selected as principal deputy assistant secretary of state for African affairs. He became United States Ambassador to Saudi Arabia in November 1989, serving during Operation Desert Storm.

Ambassador Freeman was a Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for National Strategic Studies (1992-93); assistant secretary of defense, International Security Affairs (1993-94); and a Distinguished Fellow, United States Institute of Peace (1994-95). In 1995 he became chairman of the board of Projects International, Inc. in Washington, a business development firm arranging international joint ventures. He serves on the boards of several diplomatic institutes, corporations and non-profit advisory groups.

Ambassador Freeman is a past president of the Middle East Policy Council, co-chair of the U.S. China Policy Foundation, and vice-chair of the Atlantic Council. He has been honored with two Distinguished Public Service Awards, three Presidential Meritorious Service Awards, and a Distinguished Honor Award. He speaks fluent Chinese, French, Spanish and Arabic.

The Camden Conference is a non-partisan, non-profit, volunteer-run organization whose mission is to foster informed discourse on world issues through community events benefitting hundreds of Maine university and high school students. Its signature February Conference is presented in Camden, Rockland, Belfast, and Portland.

