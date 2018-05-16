Wednesday, May 23 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Northport and the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Chris Miller, assistant professor of international history at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University. He discusses the premise of his book, Putonomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia.

His research examines Russian history, political economy, and foreign policy. His first book, The Struggle to Save the Soviet Economy: Mikhail Gorbachev and the Collapse of the USSR, was published in 2016. His second book, Putinomics: Power and Money in Resurgent Russia was published in 2018.

His next book project will examine the history of Russian diplomacy and power projection in Asia, from the time of the tsars to the present day. In addition, Chris has published multiple scholarly articles on the history of Russian economic policy, Russian intellectual history, foreign investment, and Russian-Chinese relations.

Dr. Miller currently serves as Director of the Eurasia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. He writes regularly on Russian foreign and economic policy, with a focus on Russia and Asia. He also directs FPRI’s research into Russian-North Korean relations and the Baltic and Black Sea regions. Previously, he was a fellow at the German Marshall Fund’s Transatlantic Academy, where he researched Russia’s use of economic tools in foreign policy. Chris also studies contemporary Chinese political economy, and has published on topics such as China’s debt burden and its Belt and Road Initiative.

At Fletcher, Chris teaches courses on U.S.-Russian relations and the history of U.S. foreign relations.

Previously, he served as Associate Director of the Brady-Johnson Program in Grand Strategy at Yale University, where he co-taught a course in Grand Strategy as well as teaching history seminars on the history of financial crises and on Russian economic history. Before that, Chris served as a lecturer in history at the New Economic School in Moscow.

Chris received his PhD and MA from Yale University and his BA from Harvard University.

