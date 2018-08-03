Thursday, August 9 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us again to the College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor for another talk from recent 2018 Champlain Institute: International Affairs.

Today Former United States Navy Admiral Jonathan W. Greenert discusses “Security in the Indo-Asian Region.” His expertise is in the Asia-Pacific, “where maritime, nuclear, and other critical issues challenge America and its partners.” Admiral Greenert served as the 30th Chief of Naval Operations from 2011 to 2015. He was previously the 36th Vice Chief of Naval Operations and held a variety of command positions. He is the recipient of various awards, including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit.

Admiral Jonathan W. Greenert, the son of Patrick and Aline Greenert, is a native of the steel town of Butler, Pennsylvania. After graduation from Butler Area Senior High School, he attended the US Naval Academy, where he majored in Ocean Engineering. After graduation in June 1975, he was commissioned an Ensign in the US Navy. Admiral Greenert completed studies in nuclear engineering and entered the nuclear submarine force. His service in submarines culminated in command of the USS HONOLULU (SSN 718) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. His Navy career has given him the opportunity to serve as: Commander, US Forces Micronesia; Deputy Commander, US Pacific Fleet; Commander, US Seventh Fleet; Commander, US Atlantic Fleet; Chief Financial Officer of the Navy (N8); Vice Chief of Naval Operations; and Chief of Naval Operations (2011-2015).

Admiral Greenert has been recognized for his leadership and distinguished performance with various awards and citations, including recognition from international navies. He considers his greatest reward to be the privilege of serving with and leading the hundreds of thousands of sailors and civilians from around the US who volunteer to protect and serve their nation. Admiral Greenert and his family have enjoyed living in many different locations including Japan, Guam, Hawaii, Seattle, San Diego, Connecticut and Washington, D.C. He retired from military service in October 2015 and currently serves as a consultant, adviser and director on corporate boards. He and his wife Darleen have been married for over 37 years, and are blessed with three adult children; Jonathan, Brian and Sarah; three grandchildren; and a Golden Retriever, Maggie.

