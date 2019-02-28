Camden Conference: Is This China’s Century? "What China Will Be Like as a Great Power"

Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00 pm

Speaking In Maine takes us next to the recent Camden Conference focusing this year on “Is This China’s Century?” Today we hear the keynote address by Martin Jacques, Senior Fellow, Cambridge University and Visiting Fellow, Tsinghua and Fudan Universities.

Dr. Jacques is author of the global best-seller When China Rules the World: The End of the Western World and the Birth of a New Global Order, published in 2009, expanded and updated in 2012, and has since sold 400,00 copies and been translated into fifteen languages. A new Chinese edition was published in 2016. He is currently working on a second book on China. His TED Talk on “Understanding China” has had 3 million views.

An award-winning journalist, Dr. Jacques has been an editor, columnist or essayist for more than 30 leading publications in the United States, Europe and Asia. He has made numerous programmes for the BBC. Dr. Jacques is a senior fellow in Cambridge University’s Department of Politics and International Studies and a visiting professor at Tsinghua University, Beijing and Fudan University, Shanghai. He has previously been a visiting professor at Aichi University in Nagoya, Japan, Ritsumeikan University in Kyoto, Lee Kuan Yew School, National University of Singapore and Renmin University in Beijing and a senior research fellow at IDEAS, London School of Economics.

From 1977 to 1991, Dr. Jacques was editor of Marxism Today. He transformed what was once an obscure journal into what became the most influential political publication in Britain; it was famous for its pioneering analysis of Thatcherism – a term that the journal coined.

He took a first class honours degree and a master’s degree at Manchester University, then earned a PhD at Cambridge University, where he also taught. Later he held a lectureship in the Department of Economic and Social History at Bristol University.

He is chair of the Harinder Veriah Trust, which he founded in memory of his wife and which gives financial support for the education of very under-privileged girls at his wife’s former schools in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. He lives in London with his son Ravi who is a student at Stanford University.

