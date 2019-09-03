Thursday, September 5 at 2:00 pm

Speaking in Maine takes us next to Augusta and Governor Mill’s recent Opioid Response Summit. The speaker is Michael Botticelli, the former White House Director of National Drug Control Policy. We’ll hear his keynote address: “Turning the Tide: Maine’s Path Forward in Addressing the Opioid Crisis.”

Michael Botticelli is the Executive Director of the Grayken Center for Addiction at Boston Medical Center and a Distinguished Policy Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Prior to this, Michael was the Director of National Drug Control Policy for the Obama Administration. He joined the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) as Deputy Director in November 2012 and later served as Acting Director.

Mr. Botticelli has more than two decades of experience supporting Americans affected by substance use disorders. Prior to joining ONDCP, he served as Director of the Bureau of Substance Abuse Services at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, where he successfully expanded innovative and nationally recognized prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery services for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He also forged strong partnerships with local, state, and Federal law enforcement agencies; state and local health and human service agencies; and stakeholder groups to guide and implement evidence-based programs.

Mr. Botticelli holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Siena College and a Master of Education degree from St. Lawrence University. He is also in long-term recovery from a substance use disorder, celebrating more than 28 years of recovery.

Source: maine.gov

Music by Our Alarm Clock