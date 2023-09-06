Speaking in Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Ambassador Charles Ray

This week’s Speaking in Maine returns to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Ambassador Charles Ray. Ray, a member of the Board of Trustees and Chair of the Africa Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, served as U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of Zimbabwe. In addition, he was the first U.S. Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, opening the Consulate General there in 1998. His talk, “Why Africa Matters,” was recorded on Monday, August 14th, 2023.