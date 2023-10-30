Speaking In Maine: Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations: Thomas S. Blanton

Today’s edition of Speaking In Maine brings us to the Mid-Coast Forum on Foreign Relations for a talk by Thomas S. Blanton. Blanton is the director since 1992 of the independent non-governmental National Security Archive at George Washington University. He won the 2004 Emmy Award for individual achievement in news and documentary research, and on behalf of the Archive received the George Polk Award in 2000 for “piercing self-serving veils of government secrecy.” His talk, “The Downsides of Government Secrecy,” was recorded on October 9, 2023.

