State of the Art

Sunday, May 26: Summer Art Walk LA

Published May 27, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT

Elaine Gammon and Gerald Walsh of LA Arts are this week’s guests on State of the Art. They chat with Host Heather McDougall about the upcoming Summer Art Walk LA series, that kicks off on Friday, May 31st in downtown Lewiston, and continues on the last Friday of the month from June to September.

From family-friendly events and monthly exhibition openings, to a fresh call for artists, we hear all about the return of this annual art walk tradition for the Lewiston/Auburn communities.

State of the Art