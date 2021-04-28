Maine Principals' Association Drops Mask Mandate For Outdoor High School Sports
The Maine Principals' Association says masks are no longer required for high school outdoor sports practices and competitions.
The announcement on Wednesday comes a day after the Mills administration announced that it was lifting the requirement that masks be worn outdoors.
The Maine Principals' Association does recommend that athletes wear masks when six feet of distancing is difficult to maintain, such as when sitting on the bench. Spectators also don't have to wear masks if they can distance.