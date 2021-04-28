© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Sports

Maine Principals' Association Drops Mask Mandate For Outdoor High School Sports

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 28, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT
Members of the Bangor High School baseball team practice on April 9 at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.
Linda Coan O'Kresik
/
Bangor Daily News

The Maine Principals' Association says masks are no longer required for high school outdoor sports practices and competitions.

The announcement on Wednesday comes a day after the Mills administration announced that it was lifting the requirement that masks be worn outdoors.

The Maine Principals' Association does recommend that athletes wear masks when six feet of distancing is difficult to maintain, such as when sitting on the bench. Spectators also don't have to wear masks if they can distance.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
