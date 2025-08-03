Conner Mantz wins Beach to Beacon 10K in course record time

A 28-year-old man from Utah set a course record at the Beach to Beacon 10K Saturday in Cape Elizabeth.

Conner Mantz finished with a time of 27:26. That's two seconds faster than the previous record. Mantz is the second American to win the race. Ben True of Maine was the first US champion in 2016.

For women, 29-year-old Australian Olympian Izzi Batt-Doyle was the overall champion with a time of 31:25.

In the Maine women's division, 19-year-old Ruth White of Orono finished first. Luke Marsanskis of Cumberland was the top finisher for Maine men.

In the women's wheelchair division, 25-year-old Sidney Knox of Benton placed second.

Knox said she likes the Beach to Beacon because there are many adaptive athletes, and she said it feels inclusive. This year she had a special reason to compete.

"I'm racing for my dad," Knox said. "He passed away this year of brain cancer and we ran this together every year, so I was running for him today."

Charlene Hagen of South Portland was recognized as the oldest finisher of this year's race.

An avid walker, 93-year-old Hagen said she used to be a spectator until her granddaughter told her she could walk the course.

"And it's good for my soul and good for my body so I enjoy it," Hagan said. "I love it. And this is fun because I used to live in Cape Elizabeth, I know a lot of people, and they all clap and say, 'She's still alive!'"

Behind the scenes, medical services coordinator Chris Troyanos said Saturday's mild weather likely helped reduce the number of runners who needed treatment for heat illnesses and other issues.

"Probably one of the lighter days we've had in the history of us working this event," he said.

More than 100 people volunteered to provide medical services for this year's race.