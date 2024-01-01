Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., June 22 at 2:00 pm
Thur., June 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., June 22 at 2:00 pm
Seeing the video of George Floyd’s murder shocks a community of New Hampshire quilters into action. They organize nine churches to stitch his last words into quilts. Their encounter with his pain, extended over the weeks of creating the beautiful panels, becomes a prayer as they share the completed quilts with the world.
This film was produced by Chris Owen and Ribeye Media. Learn more at stitchbreathespeak.com