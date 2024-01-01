© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Stitch, Breathe, Speak: The George Floyd Quilts

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., June 22 at 2:00 pm
Stitch, Breathe, Speak: THe George Floyd Quilts Film Title Card

Seeing the video of George Floyd’s murder shocks a community of New Hampshire quilters into action. They organize nine churches to stitch his last words into quilts. Their encounter with his pain, extended over the weeks of creating the beautiful panels, becomes a prayer as they share the completed quilts with the world.

This film was produced by Chris Owen and Ribeye Media. Learn more at stitchbreathespeak.com