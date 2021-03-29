ACLU of Maine

-
Flags are flying at half-staff in Maine and around the country to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday evening at age 87 due…
A federal lawsuit filed by ACLU affiliates in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont challenges the use of checkpoints by the U.S. Border Patrol nearly 100…
The Maine Voting and Elections Coalition is submitting a petition to Gov. Janet Mills this week asking her to assure that the July primary is as…
Police, prosecutors and judges in Maine are taking steps to avoid sending non-violent offenders to jail. The spread of the coronavirus has prompted Maine…
A new bill would make major changes to the state's bail system.On Tuesday, the legislature's Judiciary Committee considered the bill, from Rep. Rachel…
A federal appeals court in Boston took up the case of three Maine families who are challenging a long-standing state law prohibiting public tuition…
PORTLAND, Maine - A lawyer for a 15-year-old high school student suspended for posting a rape awareness note on a bathroom mirror says it represents…
PORTLAND, Maine - The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is expected to begin making the case that a school district in the state should not have…
A 15-year-old girl was suspended for bullying after trying to draw attention to what she believed was an unaddressed problem of sexual assaults involving…
The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine is asking the federal court in Portland to block a three-day suspension of a Cape Elizabeth High School…