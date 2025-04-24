Trump administration terminates visa for international graduate student at Portland's Roux Institute

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maine said the Trump administration has arbitrarily revoked the visa of an international graduate student at Northeastern University's Roux Institute in Portland.

ACLU attorney Zach Heiden said the student, who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of their case, is among dozens of international students across New England whose lives have been suddenly disrupted.

"They're not able to continue with their studies. They can't continue doing work. They have to live in fear that they might be deported, all for doing nothing wrong," he said, adding that the government provided no reason for its decision.

"The government is supposed to provide people a reason when it's changing their status, and an opportunity to present their side of things. But here, the government has engaged in what looks like really arbitrary conduct," he said.

Last week the ACLU of Maine joined a class-action lawsuit against the Trump administration on behalf of international students across New England who've had their visas revoked in recent months.

The group said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has terminated visas or legal status for more than 1,400 international students across the country.

According to Northeastern University's website, as of last week more than 40 of its students and recent graduates have had their visas revoked.