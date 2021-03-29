-
The National Endowment for the Arts is planning to eliminate a rule that prohibits some noncitizens from competing in a national poetry competition.The…
On Tuesday morning, 19-year-old Allan Monga of Westbrook stepped onstage in the first round of the Poetry Out Loud National Finals in Washington, D.C. He…
A federal judge says that a Portland student seeking asylum from Zambia can participate in a national poetry competition after he was initially barred by…
A student from from Portland's Deering High School took his case against the National Endowment for the Arts to a federal judge in Portland…
A student at Portland's Deering High School has filed a lawsuit against the National Endowment for the Arts over its decision to ban him from competing in…
Maine's Poetry Out Loud champion this year comes from Zambia, and he has only lived in Maine for a few months. Allan Monga, a junior at Deering High…